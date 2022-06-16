Nano-cap biotech Acorda surges 50% on drug launch in Germany
Jun. 16, 2022 1:02 PM ETAcorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Neurology-focused nano-cap biotech Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) climbed over 50% on Thursday in reaction to the German launch of its inhalational Parkinson’s disease drug Inbrija in collaboration with Esteve Pharmaceuticals.
- Inbrija is indicated in Europe for intermittent treatment of episodic motor fluctuations in adults with Parkinson’s disease who have previously received a levodopa/dopa-decarboxylase inhibitor.
- According to an agreement between the two companies, Acorda (ACOR) is set to receive sales-based milestones and a double-digit percent of Inbrija's selling price for its supplies. The company expects to begin receiving the revenue from 2Q 2022.
- Parkinson’s disease is the second most common neurodegenerative disease in Germany, affecting an estimated 20 people per 10,000 every year.
- In May, Acorda (ACOR) announced an agreement with South American pharma company Biopas Laboratories to commercialize Inbrija in certain Latin American countries.