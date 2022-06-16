Nano-cap biotech Acorda surges 50% on drug launch in Germany

Jun. 16, 2022 1:02 PM ETAcorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Launch Start

koto_feja/iStock via Getty Images

  • Neurology-focused nano-cap biotech Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) climbed over 50% on Thursday in reaction to the German launch of its inhalational Parkinson’s disease drug Inbrija in collaboration with Esteve Pharmaceuticals.
  • Inbrija is indicated in Europe for intermittent treatment of episodic motor fluctuations in adults with Parkinson’s disease who have previously received a levodopa/dopa-decarboxylase inhibitor.
  • According to an agreement between the two companies, Acorda (ACOR) is set to receive sales-based milestones and a double-digit percent of Inbrija's selling price for its supplies. The company expects to begin receiving the revenue from 2Q 2022.
  • Parkinson’s disease is the second most common neurodegenerative disease in Germany, affecting an estimated 20 people per 10,000 every year.
  • In May, Acorda (ACOR) announced an agreement with South American pharma company Biopas Laboratories to commercialize Inbrija in certain Latin American countries.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.