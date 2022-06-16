Lilly partnering with Sidekick Health for breast cancer digital therapeutic app
Jun. 16, 2022 1:26 PM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY)PFEBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) has inked a partnership with Iceland-based Sidekick Health to provide a companion digital health application that would be used along with the drugmaker's breast cancer treatments.
- The digital therapeutic, which is designed to be used on a smartphone, is intended to boost adherence to drug treatment as well as provide behavior modifications.
- The app is slated to first launch in Germany in July.
- Lilly markets the breast cancer treatment Verzenio (ademaciclib).
- In May, Sidekick announced a deal with Pfizer (PFE) to provide an atopic dermatitis digital therapeutic.