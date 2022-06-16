Lilly partnering with Sidekick Health for breast cancer digital therapeutic app

Jun. 16, 2022 1:26 PM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY)PFEBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Online healthcare app on smartphone screen.

tadamichi/iStock via Getty Images

  • Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) has inked a partnership with Iceland-based Sidekick Health to provide a companion digital health application that would be used along with the drugmaker's breast cancer treatments.
  • The digital therapeutic, which is designed to be used on a smartphone, is intended to boost adherence to drug treatment as well as provide behavior modifications.
  • The app is slated to first launch in Germany in July.
  • Lilly markets the breast cancer treatment Verzenio (ademaciclib).
  • In May, Sidekick announced a deal with Pfizer (PFE) to provide an atopic dermatitis digital therapeutic.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.