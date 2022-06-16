Newly public Lytus Technologies rallies for second day following downsized IPO

Jun. 16, 2022 1:27 PM ETLYTBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Newly public Lytus Technologies (LYT) stock surged 43% on Thursday, the day after it rocketed 260% following the company's downsized $12.4M initial public offering.

Shares of Lytus, which provides streaming and telemedicine services in India and the US, opened at $18.38. The stock recently changed hands at $24.38, up 43% at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET.

On Wednesday, Lytus offered 2.6M shares for $4.75 per share, raising $12.4M. The shares soared 260% to close at $17.01.

The IPO was downsized from an earlier deal that proposed offering 3.3M units priced between $4.75 and $6.75 per unit, which would have raised around $19M if priced at the midpoint.

Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, Lytus serves as a holding company for India-based Lytus Technologies Private Ltd., India-based CCD CATV Network Private Ltd., and US-based Global Health Services Inc., or GHSI. The company provides streaming, cable and telemedicine services in India and telemedicine services in the US through its GHSI unit.

For a more in-depth look at Lytus, check out SA contributor Donovan Jones's "Lytus Technologies Pursues $30 Million US IPO".

