Financial stocks have moved into the spotlight recently, as the Federal Reserve has stepped up its campaign to increase interest rates. This puts Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) in an interesting position as one of the biggest banks, making it central to the debate about the implications of the Fed's aggressive policy.

In theory, higher rates promise better profit margins for the financial institution. However, higher rates will do little for the stock if a hawkish Fed pushes the economy into a recession.

This prospect has driven BAC to a 52-week low in the past week. Given these conflicting macro forces, does Bank of America (BAC) represent a buy at these levels?

Dealing with a Rising Interest Rate Environment

Traditionally, organizations like banks experience an expansion in profit margins as interest rates increase. In these environments, financial institutions get a benefit by capitalizing on the spread between the interest banks pay to depositors and the interest the institution can make by lending or investing those funds.

However, BAC's position is far from that straightforward. While a simple rate equation points to the potential for increased profits, the company has to face a possible recession as well.

The current rate hikes have come as part of an attack on inflation, as the Fed looks to cut back on the rate of price increases in the economy. However, a sharp increase in rates has historically threatened a recession.

An economic downturn would put pressure on significant parts of BAC's business. The firm's extensive credit card holdings represent a key example. Reduced consumer spending and higher charge-offs could undercut this operation.

Is BAC a Buy?

Given this complex situation, it's no wonder that BAC currently finds itself lower on the year. The stock has dropped more than 30% so far this year, part of an overall slide in the stock market. Meanwhile, the stock has lost more than a third of its value since hitting its 2022 peak.

In addition, the stock has come just off a 52-week low of $30.87 set last week. In Tuesday's intraday action, the stock was sitting just below $33.

Wall Street analysts have a split opinion on the stock. While more than 60% of experts hold a bullish view of the stock, a sizable chunk of the community has taken a more neutral stance, showing caution in the face of looming economic problems.

Of the 26 analysts surveyed by Seeking Alpha, nine labeled the financial institution as a Strong Buy, while another seven listed the stock as a Buy. The remaining ten classified the stock as a Hold.

For price targets, the average for Wall Street analysts stands at $47.20 a share, with its top target being $66 and lowest target coming in at $33.25. See a breakdown:

Seeking Alpha’s Quant Ratings tend to side with the more cautious analysts. Based on quantitative measures, the stock is seen as a C- with regards to its valuation and a D- as it pertains to growth, and profitability.

For more on BAC's prospects, contributing Seeking Alpha author Julian Lin has a bullish stance on BAC, arguing that the stock is a good buy during the current market decline. Further supporting the analysis is the fact that the stock trades at just 10x forward earnings.

On the other side of the spectrum, On the Pulse, another Seeking Alpha contributor, takes a bearish view, given the economic outlook. On the Pulse views BAC as a sell, predicting that more pain is still to come.