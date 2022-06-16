RH (NYSE:RH) and Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) could be due for larger pullbacks as recessionary risks elevate, per Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman.

Gutman explained that while high-income consumers are typically insulated from inflationary concerns, they often concentrate their spending heavily on services and categories other than big ticket items found at Williams-Sonoma (WSM) and RH (RH).

“High ticket durables, which were arguably overconsumed during COVID, face the most significant reversionary risk, and we view Williams-Sonoma (WSM) and RH (RH) as the most at risk on this front,” Gutman explained. “Even if the category wasn't technically "overconsumed", these high ticket purchases are likely among the first to be cut when the consumer feels under pressure.”

He added that Williams-Sonoma (WSM) is likely to be hardest hit in a demand pullback with backlogs only providing a small cushion. RH (RH), while facing similar issues, has a wealthier clientele and has already priced in a good degree of top-line deceleration in Gutman’s view.

Both stocks declined sharply during Thursday’s market selloff.

Read more on RH’s warnings about softening demand into the second half of 2022.