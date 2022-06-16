Texas Roadhouse -4% as price target lowered to $103 at Citi
Jun. 16, 2022 2:24 PM ETTXRHBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Citi analyst Jon Tower lowered the firm's price target on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) to $103 from $107 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
- Given the recent rise in inflation, the expectation of higher interest rates and the impact on market multiples, the analyst reduced price targets for a number of predominantly company-owned restaurant models in his overage universe.
- Texas Roadhouse's rating is line with SA Quant Rating rating of Buy and Wall St. Analysts' Rating also stands with a Buy (13 Very Bullish, 1 Bullish, Bearish 1).
- Since the start of 2022, Texas Roadhouse shares were down around 22%, and over a period of one year, shares were down around 26%.
- Shares are currently down ~4.25% to $70.25 today.