Robinhood stock drops to another all-time low
Jun. 16, 2022
- Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) stock hit another all-time low ($6.81), dipping below $7 per share, as tighter monetary and fiscal policies, elevated inflation and fears of a recession undo the conditions that fueled its exponential growth during the pandemic.
- Last summer, Robinhood (HOOD), the stock and crypto-trading app, went public at $38 per share, soaring to as high as $85 within days. The company benefited from the government sending out stimulus checks while the stock market surged. Recently trading at $6.88 Thursday afternoon, HOOD stock is down 82% from its IPO price.
- The government relief programs have, for the most part, disappeared and the stock market has been declining since early 2022. With stock and crypto prices falling and inflation rising, Robinhood's (HOOD) user activity dropped. On Wednesday, Atlantic Equities analyst John Heagerty cut his rating on the stock to Underweight from Neutral.