China's iQIYI slumps 5% in wake of Baidu sale reports

  • Chinese online entertainment services platform provider iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) saw its shares fall by more than 5% Thursday in the wake of reports that the company's majority owner has put it up for sale.
  • On Wednesday, Reuters reported that Baidu (BIDU) has put its majority stake in iQIYI (IQ) up for sale with a $7 billion price tag attached to the deal. Baidu (BIDU) owns approximately 53% of iQIYI's (IQ) outstanding stock, and controls 90% of the voting right at the video-streaming company.
  • IQIYI (IQ) trails only Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) in terms of share of China's video-streaming market.
  • Along with iQIYI (IQ), leading Chinese Internet companies such as Alibaba (BABA), Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and JD.com (JD) all retreated amid a broad stock market selloff fueled by growing concerns about the possibility that the U.S. economy is headed toward a recession.
