Denny's falls as price target lowered to $10 from $13 at Citi
Jun. 16, 2022 2:45 PM ETDENNBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Citi analyst Jon Tower lowered the firm's price target on Denny's (DENN) to $10 from $13 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares.
- Given the recent rise in inflation, the expectation of higher interest rates and the impact on market multiples, the analyst reduced price targets for a number of predominantly company-owned restaurant models in his overage universe.
- Denny's rating is line with SA Quant Rating rating of Hold, but is in contrast to Wall St. Analysts' Rating of Buy (4 Very Bullish, 0 Bullish).
- Since the start of 2022, Denny's shares were down around 46%, and over a period of one year, shares were down around 49%.
- Shares are currently down ~3.63% to $8.75 today.