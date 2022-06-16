Cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius Network is not expected to receive funding from investors as it struggles to meet its obligations to depositors, people familiar with the matter told the Wall Street Journal on Thursday.

Specifically, Canadian pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and growth equity firm WestCap Group likely won't support the troubled lender, the people said, as reported by the WSJ. In 2021, WestCap and Caisse de dépôt led a $750M Series B round for Celcius, valuing the company at over $3B.

“Few are feeling OK about things,” one person told the WSJ. In reference to the investment in Celsius, “there was more risk in this than fully appreciated.”

The Celsius meltdown was triggered after the crypto startup froze all customer withdrawals, swaps and transfers amid turbulent market conditions. It offers exceptionally high annual yields to incentivize users to deposit crypto on its platform. Celsius uses those deposits to lend out to other users to generate a return. As prices of major cryptos like bitcoin (BTC-USD) and ethereum (ETH-USD) decline rapidly from their peaks last year, Celcius' lending cycle and overall liquidity have been negatively impacted.

Separately, Celsius is coming under investigation by state securities regulators in Alabama, Kentucky, New Jersey, Texas and Washington about the company's move to suspend customer redemptions, Joseph Rotunda, Texas' director of enforcement, told Reuters.

"I am very concerned that clients – including many retail investors – may need to immediately access their assets yet are unable to withdraw from their accounts. The inability to access their investment may result in significant financial consequences," Rotunda said, as quoted by Reuters.

