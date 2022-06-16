India's central bank allows Mastercard Asia Pacific to onboard new customers

Jun. 16, 2022 3:19 PM ETMastercard Incorporated (MA)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment

MasterCard and 100 dollar bill

Ekaterina79/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday has dismissed restrictions imposed on Mastercard's (NYSE:MA) Asia-Pacific unit in July 2021 to let the company issue new debut, credit, or prepaid cards to its payments network.
  • "In view of the satisfactory compliance demonstrated by Mastercard Asia / Pacific Pte. Ltd. with the Reserve Bank of India ...on Storage of Payment System Data, the restrictions imposed...on on-boarding of new domestic customers have been lifted with immediate effect," the RBI said in a statement.
  • Towards the end of June, 2021, Mastercard invested in India's Instamojo to boost small-business ecommerce.
