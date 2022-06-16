Gold stocks on the move as investors seek safe haven

Gold

Filograph/E+ via Getty Images

Gold miners are surging in Thursday's trading, with the yellow metal resuming its role as a safe-haven asset as recession fears rise and central banks tighten, triggering an exodus from equities.

Front-month Comex gold (XAUUSD:CUR) for June delivery jumped $30.40/oz, +1.7%, to $1,849.90/oz, its largest one-day dollar and percentage gain since March 17, while silver (XAGUSD:CUR) settled +2.1% to $21.867/oz.

The dollar fell 1.6% after recently reaching two-decade highs, boosting gold's appeal to overseas buyers.

The VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) +1.9% after rising nearly as much on Wednesday; Newmont (NYSE:NEM) easily ranks at the day's best gainer on the S&P 500, +3.3%.

Other notable gainers among precious metals stocks include (GOLD) +2.3%, (AEM) +4.1%, (GFI) +3.7%, (HMY) +3.1%, (IAG) +2.2%.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:GLD), (IAU), (NUGT), (PHYS), (SIL), (SLV), (SIVR)

"As the dollar rally has hit a peak and investors are right now looking for safe havens, the gold trade looks pretty attractive," Oanda's Edward Moya said.

Gold had closed Friday at $1,875.50/oz for the highest settlement for the most-active gold contract since May 5.

