Why did Acadia Pharmaceutical stock pop up today? Positive FDA remarks
Jun. 16, 2022 3:40 PM ETACADBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Favorable views from the FDA sent the shares of commercial-stage biotech Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) higher for the second straight session on Thursday ahead of an AdCom meeting on the company’s antipsychotic therapy pimavanserin.
- An independent group of experts advising the FDA is scheduled to vote on the approvability of pimavanserin for hallucinations and delusions associated with Alzheimer’s disease psychosis on Friday.
- The drug known as Nuplazid is already indicated in the U.S. for the same conditions in Parkinson’s disease psychosis.
- Citing the FDA briefing documents posted on Wednesday ahead of the meeting, Jefferies upgraded Acadia (ACAD) while Stifel sounded caution.
- Jefferies analysts led by Chris Howerton saw no key safety concerns in the briefing documents and highlighted a low bar for efficacy in the voting questions posed to the advisors by the FDA reviewers.
- However, Stifel’s Paul Matteis thought that FDA views were not supportive of a label expansion for pimavanserin. Acadia (ACAD) shares recorded the biggest intraday gain since 2019 regardless.
- The company shares remain over 30% below the recent peak in April, as shown in this graph.