Why did Acadia Pharmaceutical stock pop up today? Positive FDA remarks

Jun. 16, 2022 3:40 PM ETACADBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

FDA headquarters in Washington DC.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Favorable views from the FDA sent the shares of commercial-stage biotech Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) higher for the second straight session on Thursday ahead of an AdCom meeting on the company’s antipsychotic therapy pimavanserin.
  • An independent group of experts advising the FDA is scheduled to vote on the approvability of pimavanserin for hallucinations and delusions associated with Alzheimer’s disease psychosis on Friday.
  • The drug known as Nuplazid is already indicated in the U.S. for the same conditions in Parkinson’s disease psychosis.
  • Citing the FDA briefing documents posted on Wednesday ahead of the meeting, Jefferies upgraded Acadia (ACAD) while Stifel sounded caution.
  • Jefferies analysts led by Chris Howerton saw no key safety concerns in the briefing documents and highlighted a low bar for efficacy in the voting questions posed to the advisors by the FDA reviewers.
  • However, Stifel’s Paul Matteis thought that FDA views were not supportive of a label expansion for pimavanserin. Acadia (ACAD) shares recorded the biggest intraday gain since 2019 regardless.
  • The company shares remain over 30% below the recent peak in April, as shown in this graph.
