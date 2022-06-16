A potential takeover of NCR Corp. (NYSE:NCR) is said to be making progress, CNBC's David Faber said after the opening of trading on Thursday.

Faber made the comments after he made similar remarks last Wednesday when he said that a possible transaction is moving along. Apollo Group (APO) is the name that appears to being the name most talked about as a potential buyer.

Before Faber made the comment on NCR on Thursday morning he said "I have no updates, by the way, on Kohl's (KSS) .... NCR continues to make progress, but financing is starting to become a bit more of an issue" (in general).

NCR shares fell 8.4%.

The latest report comes after NCR executive on Tuesday said that conversations the company has had with potential suitors are "extremely constructive."

NCR, a technology provider for retail stores, restaurants and banks, initiated a strategic review in February and now the board has narrowed down the potential paths the company may take, Michael Nelson, treasurer and investor relations at NCR, said at an RBC investor conference on Tuesday.

The NCR (NCR) board is looking at a few different options, including selling the entire company and/or splitting the company into more than one segment, according to Nelson.