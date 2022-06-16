Cryptocurrency hedge fund Three Arrows Capital has reportedly failed to meet margin calls from its lenders, further adding pressure to solvency risk after it incurred at least $400M in liquidations earlier in the week ended June 17, according to people familiar with the matter, as reported by the Financial Times on Thursday.

Crypto lender BlockFi was among the firms that liquidated some of Three Arrows' holdings, the people told the FT. In other words, BlockFi "reduced its exposure by taking collateral the fund had put down to back its borrowing," the people added.

The Dubai-based crypto investment firm, which is known to make bullish levered bets on digital coins, had borrowed bitcoin (BTC-USD) from BlockFi, though it wasn't able to meet a margin call as the price of the world's largest digital token by market cap erases all of last year's gains and then some, the people explained to the FT.

3AC's failed attempt to meet lenders' demands come as a slew of major cryptos like bitcoin (BTC-USD) and ethereum (ETH-USD) plunge from their record highs last year, as the worst crypto bear market since 2018 takes hold in a backdrop of tighter financial conditions and shrinking liquidity.

Looking at intraday price action, bitcoin (BTC-USD) -3.4% is dipping to $20.8K as of shortly before 4:00 p.m. ET, battling to stay above the $20K key level. And ether (ETH-USD) -6.4% is tumbling to $1.09K over the past 24 hours.

On the flip side, investors have made over 100% YTD shorting Coinbase, other crypto stocks.