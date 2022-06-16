Methode Electronics declares $0.14 dividend
Jun. 16, 2022 4:07 PM ETMethode Electronics, Inc. (MEI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) declares $0.14/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
- Forward yield 1.52%
- Payable July 29; for shareholders of record July 15; ex-div July 14.
- The company also announced today that its board of directors has authorized an increase to the company’s existing share buyback program. The board of directors authorized the purchase of an additional $100 million of the company’s outstanding common stock to the authorization from March 2021, bringing the total program authorization to $200 million.