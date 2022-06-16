Former New Orleans mayor and current senior advisor and infrastructure coordinator for the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act Mitch Landrieu voiced his optimism on demand for Ford (NYSE:F) electric trucks in an interview with Bloomberg on Thursday.

He told the outlet that the electric F-150 Lightning is likely to become one of the most popular vehicles across rural America.

“You all are gonna be driving Ford F-150s with electric batteries in them. That’s how that’s gonna work,” he was quoted as saying by Bloomberg.

In his duties as coordinator, Landrieu oversees the rollout of 500,000 charging stations that will open up access to more remote locales. At present, adequate infrastructure to support electric vehicle interest is under-addressed by most accounts. Landrieu indicated in the interview that even Tesla (TSLA) technoking Elon Musk is happy to see the rural rollout, overcoming the animus between Musk and the Biden administration.

Landrieu, however, has been a consistent supporter of union labor in both the charging station expansion and EV manufacture. This stance has often put him directly at odds with Musk as the South African-born CEO decries preferential treatment for its competitors.

Despite the optimism, auto stocks sold off in tandem on Thursday. Ford (F), Tesla (TSLA), and General Motors (GM) all fell by more than 8% on the day. Meanwhile, Rivian (RIVN) and Lucid Motors (LCID) led losses among Nasdaq-listed names with even steeper declines.

Read more on the down day for EV stocks.