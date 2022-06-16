Adobe beats on EPS and revenue, guides below Q3 estimates, cuts FY22 guidance

Jun. 16, 2022 4:07 PM ETAdobe Inc. (ADBE)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor36 Comments
  • Adobe press release (NASDAQ:ADBE): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.35 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $4.39B (+14% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
  • Shares -4%.
  • Digital Media segment revenue was $3.20 billion, which represents 15 percent year-over-year growth or 16 percent in constant currency.
  • Creative revenue grew to $2.61 billion, representing 12 percent year-over-year growth or 14 percent in constant currency.
  • Document Cloud revenue was $595 million, representing 27 percent year-over-year growth or 28 percent in constant currency.
  • Net New Digital Media Annualized Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) was $464 million, exiting the quarter with Digital Media ARR of $12.95 billion.
  • Creative ARR grew to $10.82 billion and Document Cloud ARR grew to $2.13 billion.
  • Digital Experience segment revenue was $1.10 billion, representing 17 percent year-over-year growth or 18 percent in constant currency.
  • Digital Experience subscription revenue was $961 million, representing 18 percent year-over-year growth.
  • Q3 Guidance: Total revenue $4.43B vs. $4.51B consensus, Non-GAAP EPS $3.33 vs. $3.40 consensus.
  • FY23 Guidance: Total revenue $17.65B ($17.90 prior guidance) vs. $17.85B consensus, Non-GAAP EPS $13.50 (prior guidance of $13.70) vs. $13.67 consensus.
