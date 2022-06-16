Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is up 5.6% postmarket after the streaming gatekeeper and Walmart (NYSE:WMT) announce what they call a first-of-its-kind partnership to bring e-commerce into television streaming.

In the deal, Walmart becomes the exclusive retailer to enable streamers to buy products directly on Roku, which will be fulfilled by Walmart.

It takes shopping "beyond the QR code," offering product discovery and a seamless checkout at the point of engagement, the companies say.

Viewers who encounter a shoppable ad can press "OK" with their remote to go to a checkout page with payment details populated from Roku Pay (meaning no entering a credit card number via remote) - and then tapping OK on the Walmart checkout page places the order, the two says.

“No one has cracked the code around video shoppability. By working with Roku, we’re the first to market retailer to bring customers a new shoppable experience and seamless checkout on the largest screen in their homes – their TV," says Walmart Chief Marketing Officer William White.

Roku's own ad-buying platform, OneView, will have the exclusive capability to activate and measure the shoppable ads.