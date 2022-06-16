Sitio Royalties upgraded to buy, new Top Pick at Credit Suisse

Jun. 16, 2022 3:53 PM ETSitio Royalties Corp. (STR)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

  • Sitio Royalties (NYSE:STR) is the new Top Pick among oil and gas mineral royalty companies at Credit Suisse, which upgraded the stock to Outperform from Neutral with a $33 price target, citing attractive relative valuation, differentiated production growth and improved Hooks Ranch visibility.
  • Sitio (STR) shares are ~20% since shareholders approved the merger between Falcon Mineral Corp. and Desert Peak Minerals on June 3.
  • The deal combines Falcon Mineral's rights in the Eagle Ford shale play in Texas and Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio, with Desert Peak's asset base in Texas.
  • While full-year guidance is not expected for another 2-3 weeks, Credit Suisse sees Sitio (STR) generating mid-teens Y/Y oil growth in 2023, putting it well ahead of peers.
  • The two companies completed their merger and rebranded as Sitio Royalties last week.
