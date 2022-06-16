FDA rejects Rhythm Pharma's application for its Imcivree medicine to treat Alström syndrome

Jun. 16, 2022

  • Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) on Thursday said the U.S. FDA had rejected the company's supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for its Imcivree medicine for the treatment of rare genetic disease Alström syndrome.
  • Rhythm said it plans to reevaluate potential paths forward in Alström syndrome in the U.S.
  • RYTM also said the U.S. FDA had approved its other sNDA for Imcivree to be used in patients with Bardet-Biedl syndrome, another genetic condition that can cause problems with obesity and can lead to intellectual impairments.
  • RYTM said Imcivree was now available for chronic weight management in adult and pediatric patients 6 years of age and older with monogenic or syndromic obesity due to Bardet-Biedl syndrome.
  • The FDA approval was based on late-stage trial results that showed statistically significant reductions in weight and hunger in patients with Bardet-Biedl syndrome.
  • RYTM stock earlier closed +13% at $3.90.
