FDA rejects Rhythm Pharma's application for its Imcivree medicine to treat Alström syndrome
Jun. 16, 2022 4:21 PM ETRhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RYTM)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) on Thursday said the U.S. FDA had rejected the company's supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for its Imcivree medicine for the treatment of rare genetic disease Alström syndrome.
- Rhythm said it plans to reevaluate potential paths forward in Alström syndrome in the U.S.
- RYTM also said the U.S. FDA had approved its other sNDA for Imcivree to be used in patients with Bardet-Biedl syndrome, another genetic condition that can cause problems with obesity and can lead to intellectual impairments.
- RYTM said Imcivree was now available for chronic weight management in adult and pediatric patients 6 years of age and older with monogenic or syndromic obesity due to Bardet-Biedl syndrome.
- The FDA approval was based on late-stage trial results that showed statistically significant reductions in weight and hunger in patients with Bardet-Biedl syndrome.
- RYTM stock earlier closed +13% at $3.90.