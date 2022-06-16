Atreca names former Roche executive as new science chief
Jun. 16, 2022 4:27 PM ETAtreca, Inc. (BCEL)RHHBY, RHHBF, CRISBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Cancer-focused biotech Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) announced the appointment of Stephen Gould, a former executive at Roche’s (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) Genentech unit, as the company’s new Chief Scientific Officer on Thursday.
- “Stephen is an exceptional scientific leader with particular experience in the development of weaponized antibody-based therapeutics, and we are excited to welcome him to the Atreca team,” Chief Executive Officer of Atreca (BCEL) John Orwin said.
- Dr. Gould joins Atreca (BCEL) after 15 years of service at Genentech, where he held several key positions, most recently as Executive Director, Translational Oncology. Prior to Genentech, he served Curis (CRIS) as Senior Director, Oncology.
- “I am pleased to join Atreca’s talented scientific team and look forward to helping advance the Company’s highly promising pipeline of novel, weaponized antibodies,” Dr. Gould added.
