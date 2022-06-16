Welltower (NYSE:WELL) closed on an amended $4.0B revolving line of credit, $1.0B term loan, and C$250M term loan, moves that will further enhance its liquidity, extend its staggered debt maturity profile, and improve pricing across the term facility, it said Thursday.

"The increased size, extended term and more efficient pricing position the Company to continue to create significant value for our shareholders in any macroeconomic environment," said Chief Financial Officer Tim McHugh.

The revolving facility is comprised of an existing $3.0B tranche that matures on June 4, 2025 and and amended $1.0B tranche that matures on June 4, 2026, which will replace the company's existing $1.0B RCF B that was scheduled to mature on June 4, 2023.

Welltower (WELL) can increase the revolving facility and US$ term loan by up to an additional $1.25B, in total, and the C$ term loan by up to an additional C$250M.

Based on Welltower's (WELL) current credit ratings, the loans under the revolving facility currently bear interest at 77.5 basis points over the adjusted SOFR rate. The interest rate may be reduced even more if it meets certain reductions in greenhouse gas emissions. The revolving facility currently carries an annual facility fee of 15 bps base on its current credit ratings.

The $1.0B term loan and C$250M term loan each mature on July 19, 2026. and will replace the company's existing $500M term loan and C$250M term loan that were scheduled to mature on July 19, 2023.

Earlier this month, Welltower (WELL) increased the lower end of its Q2 FFO guidance range and bought a 25-property senior apartment portfolio.