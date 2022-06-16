UMH Properties to redeem outstanding 6.75% series C preferred stock
- UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) said Thursday it will redeem all ~9.9M outstanding 6.75% series C cumulative redeemable preferred shares on Jul. 26.
- The series C preferred stock will be redeemed at a price equal to the $25/per share liquidation preference of the preferred stock plus accrued and unpaid dividends to, but not including, the redemption date for a total payment of $25.2578/share.
- Since all outstanding series C preferred shares will be redeemed, trading of the preferred stock on the NYSE will cease after Jul. 26.