UMH Properties to redeem outstanding 6.75% series C preferred stock

Jun. 16, 2022 4:29 PM ETUMH Properties, Inc. (UMH)UMH.PCBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) said Thursday it will redeem all ~9.9M outstanding 6.75% series C cumulative redeemable preferred shares on Jul. 26.
  • The series C preferred stock will be redeemed at a price equal to the $25/per share liquidation preference of the preferred stock plus accrued and unpaid dividends to, but not including, the redemption date for a total payment of $25.2578/share.
  • Since all outstanding series C preferred shares will be redeemed, trading of the preferred stock on the NYSE will cease after Jul. 26.
