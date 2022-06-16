Strategic investment by Atairos, NBCUniversal in Ryman Hospitality Properties' OEG completes
Jun. 16, 2022 4:34 PM ETRyman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (RHP)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) said a proposed strategic investment by Atairos and NBCUniversal in the lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust's unit OEG Attractions Holdings is completed.
- RHP has announced in April that Atairos, along with their long-term strategic partner NBCUniversal, will acquire a 30% minority ownership stake in OEG for gross transaction proceeds of ~$593M.
- The company closed the $300M 7-year senior secured term loan B, related to the transaction, and an undrawn $65M 5-year senior secured revolving credit facility to capitalize OEG.
- The new term loan matures in Jun. 2029 and bears interest at SOFR plus 5.00% while the new revolving credit facility matures in 2027 and bears interest at SOFR plus 4.75%.
- The loans are secured by first priority liens on substantially all the assets and property of OEG, excluding Block 21 and Circle.
- RHP still owns a controlling 70% interest in OEG.
- Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC was financial advisor, while Bass, Berry & Sims PLC was legal advisor. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP served as tax counsel to RHP.
- Moelis & Company LLC served as financial advisor and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP served as legal advisor to Atairos.