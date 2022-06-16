U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) +4.6% post-market on Thursday after it issued guidance for Q2 adjusted earnings that easily beats Wall Street estimates and Q2 EBITDA of $1.6B, which would mark its best-ever Q2 result.

For Q2, U.S. Steel (X) said it expects EPS of $3.83-$3.88, well ahead of $3.25 analyst consensus, "with each business segment meaningfully contributing to profitability."

U.S. Steel (X) expects its Flat-Rolled segment Q2 adjusted EBITDA to come in meaningfully higher than in Q1, as increased demand across its customer base should result in higher shipment volumes.

The company's Mini Mill segment is seen delivering adjusted EBITDA similar to Q1, its European segment's adjusted EBITDA is expected to improve on the Q1 performance, and its Tubular segment adjusted EBITDA is expected to increase on similar volumes compared to Q1.

Steelmaker Nucor said earlier this week that it expects a record quarterly profit during Q2.