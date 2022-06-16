Rhythm Pharma enters into financing agreement with Healthcare Royalty for up to $100M

Jun. 16, 2022 4:36 PM ETRhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RYTM)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
  • Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) on Thursday said it had entered into a financing agreement with HealthCare Royalty Partners for a total investment amount of up to $100M.
  • As per the terms of the revenue interest financing agreement, RYTM will get an initial amount of $37.5M from HealthCare Royalty due to the FDA approval of its Imcivree medicine to treat obesity in Bardet-Biedl syndrome patients.
  • RYTM separately announced the FDA approval after hours.
  • RYTM will get an additional amount of $37.5M when the European Union approves Imcivree, while the final amount of $25M will be obtained upon achievement of sales milestones in 2023.
  • In return, HealthCare Royalty will get a tiered royalty based on global net product sales generated by Imcivree.
  • Along with the investment agreement and RYTM's current cash balance, the company expects to be able to fund its operating expenses and capex requirements into H2 2024.
  • RYTM stock earlier closed +13% at $3.90.
