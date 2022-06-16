BBTV cuts workforce by ~14% under cost optimization plan

Jun. 16, 2022 4:37 PM ETBBTV Holdings Inc. (BBTVF)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • BBTV (OTCQX:BBTVF) said Thursday it cut its workforce by ~14% and allocated resources towards high margin revenue drivers as part of its cost optimization plan.
  • Positive impact from these measures on performance are expected to begin from Q3.
  • "The cost optimizations have been designed in such a way as to not materially impact BBTVF's growth plans. The company continues to focus on generating higher margin revenues," said BBTVF CFO Ben Groot.
  • BBTVF will continue to review performance of its operations for opportunities to operate more efficiently.
