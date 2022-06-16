Polaris sells Transamerican Auto Parts to Wheel Pros

Jun. 16, 2022 4:45 PM ETPolaris Inc. (PII)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Polaris (NYSE:PIIto sell its Transamerican Auto Parts business to Wheel Pros, a designer, manufacturer and distributor of proprietary branded aftermarket vehicle enhancements for light trucks, SUVs, passenger cars and ATVs/UTVs.
  • The transaction is estimated to drive $135M of additional cash inflows for Polaris in H2 2022.
  • The sale price, net of cash, debt, and other costs is estimated at $50M.
  • In 2021, Polaris’ Aftermarket segment generated $930M in revenue, of which the TAP business accounted for nearly $760M.
  • The transaction is expected to close early in Q3.
  • Polaris expects to record an impairment charge, net of tax, of ~$140M.
