Corporación América Airports reports May passenger traffic at 75.5% of pre-pandemic levels

Jun. 16, 2022 4:46 PM ETCorporación América Airports S.A. (CAAP)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) reported Thursday a 188.3% Y/Y increase in passenger traffic to 5.08M for May 2022, reaching 75.5% of pre-pandemic levels of May 2019.
  • Domestic passengers traffic grew 191.6% Y/Y to 2.97M while international traffic rose 318.2% Y/Y to 1.75M passengers, boosted by higher traffic demand after the full re-opening of borders
  • In Argentina, total passenger traffic increased 449% YoY and reached 74.8% of May 2019 levels, with overall international passenger traffic improving to 60.8% of pre-pandemic levels.
  • Domestic passenger traffic reached 81.3% of May 2019 levels, slightly down from the 84.6% posted in April.
  • Cargo volume increased 11.4% Y/Y and stood at 86.8% of May 2019 levels, or at 87.8% when adjusting for the discontinuation in Peru, while aircraft movements rose 96.7% Y/Y.
  • Ratings: Seeking Alpha Quant System give a Strong Buy to CAAP stock and Wall Street analysts' rating is Buy.
