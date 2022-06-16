Number of high-quality refi candidates dwindles as mortgage rates rise: Black Knight

Black Knight data shows just how much of an impact higher mortgage rates are having on the market to refinance mortgages.

The firm's daily rate interest rate tracker shows that the 30-year conforming rate averaged 6.03% on Wednesday. Only 472K high-quality mortgage candidates remain that can stand to benefit from refinancing at current rates, the smallest the "in the money" population has been since at least 2000, Black Knight said.

Most of those mortgages are from 2008 or earlier vintages. Refinancing would extend their terms out to 30 years again, so much of the savings they get would result more from the term extension than from rate-specific savings.

Black Knight calculates that the 472K borrowers could save an aggregate $143M per month. that works out to average savings of $309 per month.

The firm defines refinance candidates as 30-year mortgage holders with a maximum 80% loan-to-value ratio and credit scores of 720 or higher, who could lower their current first lien rate by at least 0.75% by refinancing.

Earlier this week, Wells Fargo's (WFC) CFO said refinance volume has declined significantly and affordability is starting to affect purchase volume as rates increase.