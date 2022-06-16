ZoomInfo and Bombora settle lawsuit over terminated revenue sharing agreement
Jun. 16, 2022 4:56 PM ETZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) and online marketing service Bombora on Thursday said they had confidentially settled their lawsuit over a years-long revenue sharing agreement between the two parties.
- The case was about the revenue sharing agreement and various privacy-related claims. The agreement was terminated in early 2020.
- Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.
- "While the agreement does not encompass resumption of the business partnership, the companies are in active discussions regarding Bombora’s participation in ZoomInfo’s RingLead DataExchange," said ZI.
- The lawsuit is ZoomInfo Technologies LLC v. Bombora, Inc., Index. No. 652431/2020 in the Supreme Court of the State of New York, County of New York.
- ZI stock earlier closed -7.5% at $31.43 amidst a broader markets selloff.