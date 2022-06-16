ZoomInfo and Bombora settle lawsuit over terminated revenue sharing agreement

Jun. 16, 2022 4:56 PM ETZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Lawsuit form an a desk

courtneyk/E+ via Getty Images

  • ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) and online marketing service Bombora on Thursday said they had confidentially settled their lawsuit over a years-long revenue sharing agreement between the two parties.
  • The case was about the revenue sharing agreement and various privacy-related claims. The agreement was terminated in early 2020.
  • Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.
  • "While the agreement does not encompass resumption of the business partnership, the companies are in active discussions regarding Bombora’s participation in ZoomInfo’s RingLead DataExchange," said ZI.
  • The lawsuit is ZoomInfo Technologies LLC v. Bombora, Inc., Index. No. 652431/2020 in the Supreme Court of the State of New York, County of New York.
  • ZI stock earlier closed -7.5% at $31.43 amidst a broader markets selloff.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.