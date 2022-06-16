A judge ruled in favor of Aerojet (NYSE:AJRD) Chairman Warren Lichtenstein in a dispute with CEO Eileen Drake.

A Delaware Chancery Court judge ruled that Drake violated a court order by using company funds in a proxy battle with Lichtenstein.

"Accordingly, the plaintiffs are entitled to a declaration that the principle of corporate neutrality applies in connection with the contested election and that it was violated," Delaware Chancery Court Judge Lori Will wrote in her decision.

The latest development in the proxy battle comes as holders are set vote June 30 at special holder meeting in a fight that divided the rocket maker's board. Lichtenstein and his Steel group have nominated a slate of eight directors for the board.

Lichtenstein, who collectively with his affiliates owns 5.5% of the AJRD's shares, has been engaged in a proxy fight with the company and the sides have been trading lawsuits against each other.

Last Thursday Lichtenstein released an

outlining a two-pronged strategy that could result in a potential share price increase to at least $65 in three years.

The legal news was earlier reported by Bloomberg.

The proxy battle between the company and Lichtenstein came after the FTC filed a lawsuit in late January to block Lockheed Martin's (LMT) $4.4 billion purchase of Aerojet (AJRD). Lockheed terminated the deal in February.