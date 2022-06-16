DigitalBridge announces recapitalization of portfolio firm DataBank

  • DigitalBridge (NYSE:DBRG) on Thursday announced the recapitalization of portfolio firm DataBank, an edge data center platform.
  • Initial stage of the recapitalization is being structured as a stake sale to affiliates of Swiss Life Asset Management and EDF Invest.
  • Swiss Life and EDF will acquire 27% stake in DataBank for ~$1.2B in cash from existing investors.
  • Once this stage is completed, DBRG's stake in DataBank will be reduced to 15.5% and DBRG will receive cash proceeds of $230M, implying a pre-transaction net value of $906M.
  • Subsequent stages of recapitalization will result in new investors acquiring stakes in DataBank, prior to projected completion of recapitalization in Q4.
  • "This recapitalization allows us to accelerate our expansion efforts and capture substantial secular growth in edge computing," said DataBank CEO Raul Martynek.
  • DBRG stock edged 3% higher in aftermarket trade.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.