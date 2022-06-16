Lockheed Martin bags $130M Air Force modification contract

  • Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control (LMT) has been awarded a $130.53M contract modification (P00032) to previously awarded contract FA8210-17-C-0001 for the Advanced Radar Threat System – Variant 2 (ARTS-V2).
  • The contract modification is to provide for the exercise of Options Three and Four for an additional quantity of eight ARTS-V2 systems being produced under the basic contract.
  • Work will be performed in Grand Prairie, Texas, and is expected to be completed by June 16, 2024.
  • The total cumulative face value of the contract is $589.81M.
  • Air Force Life Cycle Management Center is the contracting activity.
