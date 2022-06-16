Watsco (NYSE:WSO) sinks to another 52-week low in Thursday's trading, -6.9% after Morgan Stanley downgraded shares to Underweight from Equal Weight with a $207 price target, cut from $228, citing "underappreciated" margin risks as HVAC demand levels off.

"As much as distribution is considered a relative safe haven during demand slowdowns, we see unique margin risks in this unusual environment that are further compounded by what could be a bigger demand hangover than [residential] HVAC markets are typically accustomed to," Morgan Stanley's Joshua Pokrzywinski wrote.

The analyst thinks Watsco's (WSO) significant beats over the past three quarters will flatten and reverse, resulting in 2023 consensus that is at least 20% too high.

Increased product pricing should support Watsco's (WSO) revenue and gross margin growth, GS Analytics writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.