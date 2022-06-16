Surgical adhesives developer OptMed files for $23M IPO

Surgical adhesives developer OptMed (OMED) has filed to hold a $23M initial public offering.

The medical device company didn’t disclose the size and pricing of the deal in its S-1 filing, but indicated in its filing fee schedule that it was seeking around $23M, a number that is likely to change.

The company hopes to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol OMED. EF Hutton is serving as lead bookrunner.

OptMed has developed two surgical adhesives, BondEase and TearEase. The company received FDA clearance for BondEase in 2015 but needs to refile the application due to changes made to the product and its manufacturing process. OptMed said it plans to file for FDA clearance for both products within three months of the IPO.

The company is still operating in the red. For 2021, OptMed reported a net loss of $4.4M with no revenue.

