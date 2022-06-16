Bausch Health suspends IPO plans for its aesthetic device unit Solta Medical
Jun. 16, 2022 5:44 PM ETBausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Bausch Health (NYSE:BHC) on Thursday said it was suspending its plans for an initial public offering (IPO) for its Solta Medical business.
- Solta specializes in aesthetic medical devices for skin and body treatments. Its leading brands are Thermage, Fraxel, Clear + Brilliant and VASER.
- Solta had initially filed for an IPO in February.
- "For now, Solta will remain as part of Bausch Health and continue to contribute to the deleveraging of the company's balance sheet. The company will revisit alternative paths for Solta in the future," BHC said in a statement.
- Bausch added that Solta had attracted significant investor interest during the IPO process, but that market conditions had now become challenging.
- BHC stock +2.3% to $7.45 in aftermarket trading.