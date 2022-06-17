Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Chief Executive Officer Roel Vestjens said he believes the company is in the "early innings" of a turnaround and he predicts the firm can generate $8 in earnings per share by 2025.

"It's quite an aspirational target, but we feel that we have a path to achieving and we wanted to set an aggressive target out there to make sure that our shareholders have a path and idea we are working towards," Vestjens said in an interview with Seeking Alpha on Wednesday following an investor day.

The forecast for $8 EPS in 2025 compares to Belden's (BDC) forecast for as much as $5.85/share this year, which were both presented in an investor slide deck (see page 33 for 2025 forecast).

"Obviously we are not immune to large macro economic shocks, but we feel good about the secular trends that drive our business, very good about how we repositioned the company and we feel good about continuing 12% growth on EPS per year," Vestjens said.

Truist analyst William Stein wrote in a note following the investor day that that the company provided an "undemanding and truly believable" financial forecast, though the company is not getting enough credit from the market.

"Nevertheless, BDC trades at <10x EPS, a big discount to the S&P," Stein, who has a buy rating and $67 price target on Belden (BDC) wrote. "We believe the discount is mostly owing to historical factors that are no longer relevant."

Vestjens agreed.

"We are dramatically undervalued," Vestjens said. "We are undervalued by at least two turns. I don't think our investors completely understand our story yet. Sometimes we are still compared, for example, to a cable company, though only about 38% of our revenue is cable so we felt the need to get our here today and express that we are very different company and we should be valued as our peer set."

