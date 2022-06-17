Japan -1.50%.

China +0.34%.

Hong Kong +1.02%

Australia -1.85%.

India -0.25%.

Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones fell -741.48 or -2.42% at 29927.06, S&P 500 fell -123.24 points or -3.25% at 3666. 76, while Nasdaq fell -453.05 or -4.08% at 10646.11.

Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports a huge beat in May.

ANZ now forecast the RBNZ will hike 50bps in both July and August (previously 50 then 25).

New Zealand Manufacturing PMI for May: 52.9 (prior 51.2).

The Bank of Japan on Friday said it would maintain its ultra-easy monetary policy.

The Japanese central bank’s decision stands in sharp contrast to that of its global peers. Earlier this week, the U.S. Federal Reserve, Bank of England and Swiss National Bank all raised their benchmark rate hikes.

Oil prices were lower in the morning of Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures down 0.58% to $119.11 per barrel. U.S. crude futures slipped 0.73% to $116.73 per barrel.

U.S. futures higher. Dow Jones +0.76%; S&P 500 +0.92%; Nasdaq +1.03%.