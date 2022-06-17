ZipRecruiter accelerates share buyback program to $150M; $50M buyback with Goldman Sachs
Jun. 17, 2022 1:53 AM ETZipRecruiter, Inc. (ZIP)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- ZipRecruiter's (NYSE:ZIP) board has authorized a $150M increase to the company's share repurchase program, in addition to the previous authorization of $100M.
- As a result of the increase, an aggregate of ~$156.6M in shares of the company's Class A common stock is available for future repurchases under the company's share repurchase program.
- Concurrently, it has entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement with Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC to repurchase $50M of ZipRecruiter’s common stock with initial delivery of ~2.6M shares of its common stock by June 21, 2022.
- The final settlement of the ASR is expected to occur by the third quarter of 2022.
- The ASR transaction will be effectuated pursuant to ZipRecruiter’s newly increased share repurchase program.
- There is no expiration date for the share repurchase program.
- ZIP currently expects to fund the repurchase program from its existing cash balance and future cash flows from operations.