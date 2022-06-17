ZipRecruiter accelerates share buyback program to $150M; $50M buyback with Goldman Sachs

Jun. 17, 2022 1:53 AM ETZipRecruiter, Inc. (ZIP)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • ZipRecruiter's (NYSE:ZIP) board has authorized a $150M increase to the company's share repurchase program, in addition to the previous authorization of $100M.
  • As a result of the increase, an aggregate of ~$156.6M in shares of the company's Class A common stock is available for future repurchases under the company's share repurchase program.
  • Concurrently, it has entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement with Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC to repurchase $50M of ZipRecruiter’s common stock with initial delivery of ~2.6M shares of its common stock by June 21, 2022.
  • The final settlement of the ASR is expected to occur by the third quarter of 2022.
  • The ASR transaction will be effectuated pursuant to ZipRecruiter’s newly increased share repurchase program.
  • There is no expiration date for the share repurchase program.
  • ZIP currently expects to fund the repurchase program from its existing cash balance and future cash flows from operations.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.