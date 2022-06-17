European leaders back EU candidate status for Ukraine

Support for Ukraine to join the European Union intensified Thursday following a high-profile gathering with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv. Leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania were on the ground to pledge support for the country's war effort as heavy fighting continues in the eastern Donbas region. It comes before a meeting of the European Commission next week that will decide on recommending Ukraine's "EU candidate status" - the first step for a country to enter the bloc.

How it works: Joining the EU is a process that usually takes years, or even decades, but Zelenskyy is hoping to fast-track the negotiations. Countries have to meet strict criteria, from economic stability and a functioning market economy to rooting out corruption and respecting human rights. Candidate status is conferred by the European Council, following which there are extensive talks on the reforms needed before a nominee could be considered for membership by all 27 EU governments.

"The path from EU candidate to member is a path, not a point. It is a road that will have to see profound reforms of Ukrainian society," Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi declared. "Every day, the Ukrainian people defend the values of democracy and freedom that are the basis of the European project. We cannot delay this process. We must create a community that unites Kyiv with Rome, Paris, Berlin and all the other countries that share this project."

Go deeper: Accession of new member states to the European Union has slowed tremendously in recent years. No new country has been admitted since Croatia in 2013 and the U.K. became the only member state to leave the bloc in January 2020. While necessary reforms to align Ukraine with EU standards are likely to take a significant amount of time, the mere approval of candidate status is aimed at sending a strong message to Moscow that the bloc has no intention in giving into the demands of Vladimir Putin.