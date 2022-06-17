Ball recommends rejection of below-market mini-tender by TRC Capital
Jun. 17, 2022 3:34 AM ETBall Corporation (BALL)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL) received notice of an amended unsolicited mini-tender offer by TRC Capital to purchase up to 2M Ball common shares, representing ~0.63% of the company's outstanding shares.
- TRC's amended offer price of $65.25 per share in cash is ~1.9% lower than the $66.53 closing price of Ball common shares on June 14, 2022, the last closing price prior to commencement of the amended offer.
- Ball does not recommend or endorse TRC's amended unsolicited below-market mini-tender offer and recommends that shareholders not tender their shares because the amended offer is at a price significantly below the current market price of Ball common shares.
- Earlier in Jun.08, Ball received notice of an unsolicited mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Corporation.