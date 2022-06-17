Ball recommends rejection of below-market mini-tender by TRC Capital

Jun. 17, 2022 3:34 AM ETBall Corporation (BALL)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL) received notice of an amended unsolicited mini-tender offer by TRC Capital to purchase up to 2M Ball common shares, representing ~0.63% of the company's outstanding shares.
  • TRC's amended offer price of $65.25 per share in cash is ~1.9% lower than the $66.53 closing price of Ball common shares on June 14, 2022, the last closing price prior to commencement of the amended offer.
  • Ball does not recommend or endorse TRC's amended unsolicited below-market mini-tender offer and recommends that shareholders not tender their shares because the amended offer is at a price significantly below the current market price of Ball common shares.
  • Earlier in Jun.08, Ball received notice of an unsolicited mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Corporation.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.