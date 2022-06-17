Michelin, Navya and beti enter into a tri-party cooperation pact
Jun. 17, 2022 3:56 AM ETNavya SA (NVYAF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Navya (OTCPK:NVYAF) has inked a three-party cooperation pact with Michelin and beti to speed up the development and trials of solutions either with or without tires that are installed on the NAVYA's self-driving shuttles and deployed in real-life conditions in a rural setting with the presence of a beti operator.
- The partnership between two autonomous mobility specialists and a world player in the field of sustainable mobility allows for the building of a solid value chain which is indispensable for the development and the strengthening of the autonomous, shared mobility sector.
- In wake of its previous success trials conducted between NAVYA and beti together in the Val de Drôme and Val Thorens, both parties are advancing their operational and strategic alliance.
- The alliance is the result of a number of exchanges which took place between the Michelin, Navya et beti teams within the framework of their active participation in Movin’On.