European stocks climb at the end of brutal week

London +0.43%.

Germany +0.64%.

France +0.58%.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 gained 0.8% in early trade after an uncertain open, with travel and leisure stocks gaining while oil and gas stocks fell.

European stocks inched higher on Friday but were set for sharp weekly losses as a slew of interest rate hikes from major central banks fuelled worries about a sharp economic slowdown.

Coming up in session: Eurozone May final CPI figures at 0900 GMT.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was down more than seven basis point to 3.23%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was down more than two basis point to 1.67%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was down more than two basis point to 2.49%.

European futures mostly higher. FTSE -0.30%; CAC +0.69%; DAX +0.61% and EURO STOXX +0.53%.