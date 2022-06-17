MeridianLink names Sean Blitchok CFO

Jun. 17, 2022 4:54 AM ETMeridianLink, Inc. (MLNK)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) notifies key additions to its executive leadership team to drive further growth, accelerate innovation, and expand the organization’s award-winning culture, effective immediately.
  • Sean Blitchok named CFO on June 13 to succeed Chad Martin who resigned from his position as chief financial officer, effective May 31, to pursue a new role at a private equity firm. Mr. Blitchok brings more than 20 years of global financial leadership experience with public companies to the role.
  • Chris Maloof has been promoted as President, Go-to-Market. Reporting directly to MeridianLink CEO Nicolaas Vlok, Mr. Maloof will oversee MeridianLink’s Sales, Marketing, Partner, and Product Management organizations.
  • Devesh Khare has been promoted to Chief Product Officer, the role previously held by Mr. Maloof.
  • Mr. Khare joined the company in 2020 as Vice President of Product Management.
  • Elizabeth Rieveley named Chief People Officer, joined the organization earlier this year. She most recently served as Executive Vice President of Human Resources at SMS Assist.
