Another bloodbath rocked Wall Street on Thursday as traders fully digested what an aggressive Fed will mean for the markets. The odds of a recession are rising fast with Jay Powell attempting to tackle inflation by reducing demand in a supply-constrained world (and risking labor market gains in the interim). The shakeup saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumble below the key 30,000 level for the first time since January 2021, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq plunged further into bear market territory. Stock futures rebounded early Friday, with the S&P 500 climbing 0.8%, but like many times this week, those gains could evaporate during today's session.

U.S. equities are now priced in for a recession (lower PMIs), HSBC says. By the numbers, the S&P (SP500) is down 6% this week. The Dow (DJI) is down 4.7% and the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) is off 6.1% and down 10% since last Friday's CPI numbers. If the S&P can't trim those losses today it would be the worst weekly performance since the COVID plunge in March 2020.

Quote: "It's about time we exit this artificial world of predictable massive liquidity injections where everybody gets used to zero interest rates, where we do silly things whether it's investing in parts of the market we shouldn't be investing in or investing in the economy in ways that don't make sense," said Mohamed El-Erian, Chief Economic Advisor at Allianz. "We are exiting that regime and it's going to be bumpy."

The Fed isn't alone. The Bank of England raised rates for the fifth time in a row on Thursday as it tries to get inflation under control. The Swiss National Bank also hiked its benchmark for the first time since 2007, showing how the trend towards raising rates are catching on across the globe.

Don't forget Juneteenth! Today will be the last trading session before a three-day weekend, with a new market holiday being adopted by the NYSE and Nasdaq. Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in America, but it wasn't observed last year as President Biden signed a bill making it a federal holiday two days before June 19. On that day in 1865, Union General Gordon Granger read the Emancipation Proclamation to the public in Galveston, Texas, which was last corner of the defeated Confederacy to be secured following the Civil War.