Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to advance ASML lithography tool in 2024: Reuters report
Jun. 17, 2022
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) executives said at a symposium call on Thursday that the world's biggest chipmaker will have the next version of ASML's (NASDAQ:ASML) most advanced chip making tool in 2024, according to Reuters report.
- The device called "high-NA EUV" produces a focused beam of light that creates microscopic circuits on computer chips that work in phones, laptops, cars and artificial intelligence devices such as smart speakers. EUV stands for extreme ultraviolet, the wavelength of light used by ASML’s most advanced machines.
- "TSM will bring high-NA EUV scanners in 2024 to develop infrastructure associated with patterning solutions needed for customers to fuel innovation,” said YJ Mii, senior vice president of research & development, during the TSM technology symposium in Silicon Valley.
- TSM executives did not say when the device, the second generation of extreme ultraviolet lithography tools needed to make smaller and faster chips, would be used for mass production.
- However, TSM rival Intel Corp has said it will use the machines in production by 2025.
- When Intel went into the business of making chips designed by other companies, it would compete with TSM for that customer.
