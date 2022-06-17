Arrival collaborates with Enel X to launch electric bus trials in Italy
Jun. 17, 2022 Niloofer Shaikh
- Enel X, Enel's subsidiary and Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) have signed a partnership to test the zero-emission battery electric bus in Italy.
- The tests will be carried out by Enel X on the basis of an analysis matrix developed in-house, to look at all the main features of the Arrival Bus in Italy, at the Vallelunga circuit.
- Avinash Rugoobur, President of Arrival said, "Our electric bus aims to set new standards in passenger experience while reducing costs for operators. By manufacturing our vehicles in local micro-factories, we are fostering a global green transition that is fair, bringing jobs to local communities, using local suppliers and building vehicles designed for local markets."
- Arrival (ARVL) recently achieved a key milestone of EU certification and received European Whole Vehicle Type Approval (EUWVTA).
- ARVL up 6% PM. Stock plunged 94% over a period of one year.