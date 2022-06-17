Volvo Energy invests SEK10M in Connected Energy for second life battery business

Jun. 17, 2022

Volvo Logo

Sjo/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Volvo Energy a business area within the Volvo Group (OTCPK:VLVLY) is investing in the UK-based, second-life battery energy storage specialist Connected Energy to further accelerate it's battery business and sustainability opportunities.
  • The company is investing ~SEK50Mfor 10% stake in the UK-based second-life battery energy storage specialist Connected Energy.
  • "There is a great deal of untapped potential in the second-life use of batteries. This forward-leaning investment aims to facilitate the scaling-up of second-life battery energy storage systems and further secure circular business opportunities for the forthcoming ramp-up in Volvo Group's second-life battery returns," says Joachim Rosenberg, President Volvo Energy. He continues: "Together with Connected Energy, we will minimize the environmental impact of the batteries that has powered Volvo Group vehicles. By repurposing the batteries, we obtain the full value from them – from a climate, environment and business perspective."
